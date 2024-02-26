ENB #195 Addressing the Energy Transition: Doomberg's Challenges and Contradictions

Live from NAPE with Doomberg and David Blackmon! This was an absolute blast, and it was wild to see the number of people stopping by to meet Mr. Doomberg! It was awesome! Great hat tip to David for scheduling this during NAPE!

Doomberg is the top Energy Finance Market Substack in the world, and I truly enjoy all of his articles. Great in-depth reporting from a pure analytical background. Today is absolutely no different.

Thank you, both Doomberg and David, for an excellent discussion! - Stu

00:00 - Intro

00:19 - Doomberg stresses learning from past mistakes.

01:28 - Analysts observe a shift due to cheap hydrocarbons.

02:50 - Surplus US natural gas suggests bullish economic future.

08:30 - Global energy development persists despite emission efforts.

11:49 - Political decisions disrupt energy trade dynamics.

16:58 - Regulatory restrictions impact energy markets.

19:28 - US hydrocarbons boost economy and job creation.

20:40 - Germany expands gas production to offset nuclear shutdowns.

21:35 - Hydrogen seen as emissions solution.

23:35 - Carbon taxes more likely in compliant nations.

24:03 - Wind industry struggles amid EV demand.

32:17 - Tech drives fossil fuel production, cost reduction.

35:29 - Rising US oil production weakens OPEC.

36:59 - Outro