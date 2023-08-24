Energy News Beat

ENB 194 - Exploring Energy Landscapes: CO2 Emissions, EV Fees, LNG Risks, China's Projects, and Grid Reliability
Aug 24, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:13 - A nuclear phaseout increases CO2 emissions from electrical generation.

04:57 - Texas will bill electric vehicle drivers for 200 an extra $200 per year

06:59 - To start to avert a strike at Australia's biggest LNG terminal.

08:02 - Big China's big plans for Limpopo and why locals should be concerned. Limpopo and China and South Africa.

10:51 - Governor Josh Shapiro's wrong approach to grid reliability.

13:50 - Outro

