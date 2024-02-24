ENB #194 Energizing Conversations: Military Service, Education, and Energy Policies

With our school systems teaching beliefs and political agendas rather than facts, home-schooling, and our country's leadership are more important now than ever. We have to look to leaders who view energy, humanity, and raising our children through facts, fiscal responsibility, physics, and their future in decision-making. In 2014, He ran for US Senate in Colorado and is running again.
Well, today, I had the opportunity to visit with Floyd Trujillo, Oil and Gas Veteran and Author. We had a great talk about his book "Dexter's Adventures" Fossil Fuels In The Classroom. We also talked about his political career and not sitting on the bench. We all have to stand up and fight for our children and country.
Floyd and I even covered the illegal migration we are facing now. We both love immigration, and that is what this country was founded on. The NGOs and the energy security issues by our current administration are worth standing up against.
Floyd, Thank you for your family and leadership in schools, politics, and your state! - Stu
Please follow Floyd on his LinkedIn Here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/floyd-trujillo-43264218/
Highlights of the Podcast
02:54 - Talk about military service
07:50 - The Million Book Challenge
06:59 - The fossil fuels in the classroom, The ABC's of fossil fuels. Dexter's adventures
11:12 - U.S. Primary Energy Consumption
15:24 - The leadership in California are destroying the price of energy
20:06 - The mainstream media
22:15 - Dexter's Adventures Website
25:43 - Talk about California
27:14 - Americans of Hispanic Heritage
28:57 - The Illegal Immigration