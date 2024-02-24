ENB #194 Energizing Conversations: Military Service, Education, and Energy Policies

With our school systems teaching beliefs and political agendas rather than facts, home-schooling, and our country's leadership are more important now than ever. We have to look to leaders who view energy, humanity, and raising our children through facts, fiscal responsibility, physics, and their future in decision-making. In 2014, He ran for US Senate in Colorado and is running again.

Well, today, I had the opportunity to visit with Floyd Trujillo, Oil and Gas Veteran and Author. We had a great talk about his book "Dexter's Adventures" Fossil Fuels In The Classroom. We also talked about his political career and not sitting on the bench. We all have to stand up and fight for our children and country.

Floyd and I even covered the illegal migration we are facing now. We both love immigration, and that is what this country was founded on. The NGOs and the energy security issues by our current administration are worth standing up against.

Floyd, Thank you for your family and leadership in schools, politics, and your state! - Stu

Please follow Floyd on his LinkedIn Here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/floyd-trujillo-43264218/

Highlights of the Podcast

02:54 - Talk about military service

07:50 - The Million Book Challenge

06:59 - The fossil fuels in the classroom, The ABC's of fossil fuels. Dexter's adventures

11:12 - U.S. Primary Energy Consumption

15:24 - The leadership in California are destroying the price of energy

20:06 - The mainstream media

22:15 - Dexter's Adventures Website

25:43 - Talk about California

27:14 - Americans of Hispanic Heritage

28:57 - The Illegal Immigration

