ENB #194 Energizing Conversations: Military Service, Education, and Energy Policies
With our school systems teaching beliefs and political agendas rather than facts, home-schooling, and our country's leadership are more important now than ever. We have to look to leaders who view energy, humanity, and raising our children through facts, fiscal responsibility, physics, and their future in decision-making. In 2014, He ran for US Senate i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.