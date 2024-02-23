ENB #193 The Driving Force of Integration: Using Data to Transform Energy Operations

When I get to have a live broadcast, it is fantastic. When it is with Dan Gualteri it is even better. This is the third podcast where Dan stopped by and we had a blast in Houston at NAPE. We covered lots of important energy topics. Some of them included what CEOs need to reduce costs and how to obtain accountability for the Net Zero regulations being imposed across all layers of the energy production chain.

We covered everything from AI to how we can get the next generation excited about the energy field for high-paying jobs. ComboCarbon and ComboCurve were some fun parts of the conversation as we use them as part of our software stack to evaluate oil and gas deals. Not all deals are created equally, and my team requires the best tools.

Please follow Dan on his LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dagualtieri/

Check out ComboCurve and ComboCarbon here: https://combocurve.com/

Thank you Dan for stopping by the podcast pavilion at NAPE! I had a blast. - Stu

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:48 - Dan Gualtieri expresses excitement about the podcast and recent achievements.

01:24 - Recap of Indy symposium and collaborative evaluation process in oil and gas industry.

03:39 - Preview of Dallas events for hands-on learning and industry collaboration.

06:05 - Importance of practical learning alongside traditional education.

07:22 - Discussion on mentorship's significance in knowledge transfer.

09:04 - Advancements in AI and automation in energy sector and their impacts.

11:25 - Integrating data and workflows across different industry aspects.

13:54 - Personal experience with F3 workout program and encouragement to participate.

16:11 - Supportive networks and meaningful discussions for motivation.

18:26 - Gratitude for network connections and discussions.

21:30 - Outro