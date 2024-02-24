ENB #193 The Driving Force of Integration: Using Data to Transform Energy Operations
When I get to have a live broadcast, it is fantastic. When it is with Dan Gualteri it is even better. This is the third podcast where Dan stopped by and we had a blast in Houston at NAPE. We covered lots of important energy topics. Some of them included what CEOs need to reduce costs and how to obtain accountability for the Net Zero regulations being im…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.