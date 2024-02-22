ENB #192 Insider Perspectives: Steve Reese on Energy Trends and Leadership

Steve Reese stopped by the NAPE Podcast Pavillion, and this interview was fun, personal, and truly has some insights into the Energy Markets. He has been on the podcast several times, and they have always garnered great feedback (and selfishly large volume).

It is fun when you can have the opportunity to do live podcast events and more fun when you can let your guests know how much they have impacted you both personally and professionally. Our discussion around the great Toby Keith was also meaningful as he really supported the University of Oklahoma and everyone he met.

In the United States, natural gas, midstream, and now the global markets for LNG Reese Consulting have been mainstays for our industry for decades. So when Steve and his team talk about their trends and insights, I listen.

Thank you, Steve, for your leadership, faith, and friendship. - Stu.

Follow Steve on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-reese-185a86/

Check out Reese Consulting HERE: https://www.reeseenergyconsulting.com/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:02 - Gratitude for support and faith during health trials

02:10 - Reese Consulting's success and team

03:18 - Ventures and projects in the energy industry

04:30 - Remembering Toby Keith and his impact

06:00 - Personal stories and reflections on marriage

08:07 - Future of natural gas and its importance

11:44 - Global demand and export of LNG

13:18 - Resolving challenges and taking control of what we can influence

13:50 - Acknowledgment and conclusion

