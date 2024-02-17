ENB #191 Fusion and Fission: Charting a Sustainable Energy Future - Live at NAPE

I had an absolute blast at NAPE with David Blackmon, Rey Trevino, Michael Tanner, and our guest podcast hosts Jay Young and Keith Stelter. This interview is one of my favorite, fun, episodes talking about the balanced diet of power we need to go forward. As David says, we need more sustainable power; nuclear is part of that formula.

David Blacmon is a legendary energy thought leader, and I had an absolute blast with David at NAPE. David had signed the declaration of oil and gas executives supporting nuclear and talked about the energy hypocrisy of not supporting nuclear.

David even came up with the interview topic with Grace Stanke and Meredeth Angwin on a nuclear webinar/panel. Please follow and subscribe to David on his Substack HERE: https://blackmon.substack.com/ and his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-blackmon-2325189/

Enter Douglas Sandridge, who discusses why he is pushing nuclear support as an oil executive. We then go on a huge discussion including Chris Wright, Alen Gilmer, Meredeth Angwuin, Robert Bryce, and many other industry energy leaders.

Please follow and connect with Doug Sandridge on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/douglas-c-sandridge-63996312/

My thanks to all of the industry leaders who are advocating for low cost energy to all people of the planet to eliminate energy poverty. - Stu: "My middle name is Pid."

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:39 - Unrealistic renewable energy goals acknowledged.

05:29 - Political decisions impact German nuclear plants.

08:01 - Financial interests influence nuclear opposition.

10:05 - Bipartisan support grows for nuclear energy.

13:04 - Advocates raise awareness with intelligence and humor.

16:45 - Oil executives support nuclear energy declaration.

19:28 - Nuclear energy stable for integrating renewables.

20:51 - Nuclear energy crucial for global needs.

21:45 - Nuclear key in achieving net-zero goals.

22:00 - Voting essential for advocating nuclear energy.

23:08 - Collaboration key to address energy challenges.

