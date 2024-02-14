ENB #190 Powering the Future: Insights from Black Mountain CEO Rhett Bennet on Energy Transition, Team Dynamics, and Industry Outlook

A CEO has critical job functions, and being an industry thought leader is sometimes overlooked. All stakeholders look to the company leader for direction, corporate culture, profitability, and growth. Great CEOs look to own their market and those next to their company.

Rhett Bennet with Black Mountain Oil is just one of those CEOs who look at the global market perspective. I have enjoyed reading his insights from his LinkedIn posts and following their company updates. And when we found out he would be at NAPE, we jumped at interviewing him live from the floor.

Delivering low-cost energy to the American Market is critical for Black Mountain, and Rhett really let me know about his views on our national security and critical mineral supply chain issues. Black Mountain is in the United States and Australia.

Thank you, Rhett, for stopping by the NAPE Podcast Pavilion. I am looking forward to our next podcast interview. - Stu

Please follow and connect with Rhett HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rhett-bennett-6547107a/

Check out the Black Mountain Oil Website Here: https://blackmountainoilandgas.com/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:45 - Bennet highlights team importance in company success.

01:02 - Black Mountain: active in upstream and midstream for 16 years.

01:23 - Energy industry: focus on transition due to Covid-19.

01:29 - Need for balanced energy transition, not replacement.

02:03 - Australia's role in battery metals, regulatory challenges.

02:40 - US potential in critical sectors like copper.

04:46 - Impact of incentives on investment and supply chain.

07:06 - Vital domestic oil and gas industry for security and economy.

08:44 - Shift in energy industry's capital accessibility.

09:05 - Turley commends Bennet's team.

09:24 - Contact info: Black Mountain website, LinkedIn.

09:50 - Outro