ENB #188 Promoting Energy Efficiency: Data, AI, and Cybersecurity Perspectives from Rachel Collins

Alright, some of the most fun things in the world are visiting with CEO's from around the world. What is even more fun is visiting with CEOs LIVE from NAPE. This was an absolute blast with Rachel Collins, CEO, from W Energy.

When delivering low-cost energy with the lowest kWh to United States consumers, we have to look at all sustainable energy forms. Sustainability involves great accounting for investors, growth, and accountability on the production side.

Our conversation is fun, and I learned a lot about the accounting side. We had a great talk about how Rachael takes pride in her employees' production and the great culture at W Energy. CEOs help define the direction of the company and the internal culture. Culture is critical when shopping for software and supporting partnership firms. Great job, Rachael.

Our discussion included AI and a trustworthy cloud-based energy platform built for upstream and midstream energy companies. Having worked with exploration and production companies getting their data from the field to accounting, on through to the investors, and up to the CEO, having a system like W Energy is critical.

Thank you again Rachel for your time, and we look forward to visiting again! - Stu

Connect with Rachel on her LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rachel-collins-2b8481/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:16 - Rachel Collins talks about her experience in the energy sector

03:21 - Profitability of midstream operations

04:11 - Introduction to Rachel Collins' company and its solutions

05:27 - Importance of accurate data in energy accounting

06:16 - Role of accurate data in decision-making

08:05 - Rachel Collins discusses the use of AI in their solutions

10:47 - Cybersecurity and the importance of secure systems

11:50 - Location of servers and multi-cloud platforms

12:57 - Planning and investment focus for the company's future

14:39 - Benefits of the company's solutions for operational efficiency

16:45 - Considering total cost of ownership for software solutions

18:22 - Rachel Collins expresses enthusiasm for her team and company

20:47 - Significance of selling software solutions to the C-suite

22:09 - Investment and growth strategy of the company

23:46 - Consideration of carbon footprint accounting in the company's roadmap

25:35 - Outro

Check out W Energy on their Website HERE: https://wenergysoftware.com/