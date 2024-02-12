ENB #188 Defending America: A Conversation with Congressional Candidate Matt Shoemaker

Ok, I have to admit when I reached out to Matt Shoemaker, I did not realize how much fun our podcast would be! He is a Former Intelligence Officer and Fox News Commentator and is running for US Congress. I saw his LinkedIn post and loved what his campaign manager was putting out. I am putting some of his campaign pictures on the article, and you have to check them out.

Whenever you get an Intelligence Officer running for Congress with a campaign slogan of "Send Intelligence to DC," I have to visit with him. Throw in some of the funny ads from his staff, and I am all in. I had an absolute blast visiting with Matt, and we need more people looking at America and Americans first.

His endorsements include Governor Huckabee, General Michael Flynn, General Charles Flynn, and many others.

Matt - Thank you for stopping by the podcast, and let us know if you have any announcements or want to come back. If you have any of your endorsing leaders who would like to jump on a podcast and talk about energy or solving problems, let me know.

Thanks, Stu

Follow, reach out, and support: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattjshoemaker/

Check out his Website HERE: https://www.votemjs.com/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:09 - Introduction of Matt Shoemaker and campaign manager

02:04 - Discussion about the primary elections

02:26 - Mention of campaign ranking

03:25 - Discussion on wealth accumulation in politics

04:18 - Plans to insulate from corruption

05;12 - Authenticity and approachability

06:06 - Energy policy discussion

07:55 - Matt Shoemaker's background and experience

08:46 - Approach to answering questions

10:22 - stress relief and resilience

11:36 - Generational divide and representation

17:13 - Top platform issues

19:24 - Government shutdown for border security

20:06 - Campaign website and donation information

20:08 - Outro