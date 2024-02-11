ENB #187 How can energy companies survive the new methane regulations? Well, we talk about solutions to methane tracking and auditing to save the environment and budgets.

Ok, I absolutely love podcasting and talking with people from around the world about energy and humanity. But buckle up for today's episode because today is a fun one!! Sean Donegan, CEO at Satelytics, stopped by, and we had a blast! I have never been on a podcast that could have been as much fun as a "Pub Crawl."

There are some critical points in our world, and the ability to prove or disprove whether you are polluting or not can mean the difference between staying in business or closing up shop.

Satelytics is a cloud-based geospatial analytics software suite built to analyze terabytes of imagery to produce actionable insights. We specifically focus on providing timely, actionable alerts to our industrial customers in the oil & gas, power, mining, and water/wastewater sectors. Satelytics ingests multispectral or hyperspectral imagery gathered from satellites, aerial platforms, or fixed cameras, then processes these large data sets with algorithms designed to hunt for specific spectral signatures that indicate a problem. Satelytics is capable of delivering alerts on hydrocarbon leaks, saltwater leaks, methane leaks, encroachment threats, land movement, remediation progress, vegetation growth/health/speciation, water quality/chemistry, chemical constituents on land, and thermal changes.

It is clear that Sean and I were brothers separated at birth, and are on the same mission. He just was the smarter and better-looking brother. Satelytics has customers like BP and Duke Energy and across different markets like mining, oil and gas, E&P, and midstream, and can make a difference in any size company.

Sean, I can not wait for our Pub Crawl and other interviews! Thank you for the way cool swag. The had is wonderful, and the thermus is getting great use! - Talk soon - Stu

Please follow Sean on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sean-donegan-2249971/

Check out Satelytics website HERE: https://www.satelytics.com/

Highlights for this Podcast

02:37 - About Satelytics

04:06 - Goal as a company

07:29 - Partner with companies across the world

08:35 - Purpose and Clients

11:20 - Detecting invasive grass species

13:07 - About oil and gas

16:33 - The UI(User Interface)

19:35 - First project

21:28 - The pipelines

24:14 - Satellites

31:29 - The big one for us is hydrogen

32:53 - About PFAS

35:59 - The specific constituents

