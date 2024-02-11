ENB #186 Our Freedoms Are At Stake - Do you have what it takes to stand up for your kids and country?

It was an absolute blast to visit with Rye Barcott, and as a veteran, he has the drive, passion, and training to stand up for our country. Rye is an author, and Co-Founder and CEO of the With Honor organization. They are a cross-partisan movement dedicated to promoting and advancing principled veteran leadership to reduce polarization in Congress.

This was an absolutely fantastic discussion. I am flat tired of our political system, and we need people like Rye working with our great veterans on both sides of the aisle to get things moving. I want to be perfectly clear. I do not care if you're a Republican or Democrat. We need to be humanity and America First. Period.

I was truly honored to have Rye talk about his service in our military and his work with Duke Energy. Duke Energy is always being used on my podcast as an energy company trying to deliver the lowest kWh to their consumers with the least impact on the environment. They have a tough job to do, and they have taken the path of using all forms of energy.

We need leaders that can work together. - Thank you, Rye, for your time, service, and leadership. I am looking forward to helping you spread the word about your work and get our great veterans into leadership positions. - Stu.

Contact and follow Rye on his LinedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryebarcott/

Check out With Honor - HERE: https://withhonor.org/

Highlights of the Podcast

01:46 - United States Marine

03:39 - Organization focused on fighting polarization in Congress

07:10 - Veterans in Congress

10:46 - The ultimate sacrifice

10:54 - About the next generation

15:08 - The China has over 30 major interconnects

18:23 - The Immigration

21:02 - Americans serve in the military

