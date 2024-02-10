ENB #185 Navigating Industry Narratives and Cultivating the Next Generation Energy Workforce

While we are being told what to believe and ignore the science, it has caused huge problems for the next generations of workers in the energy markets. Getting the story about cultural changes in jobs and corporations is critical.

Molly Determan, President of the Energy Workforce &Technology Council, stopped by, and we had a great discussion about the Council's efforts to help attract the next generation into the energy markets.

It was fantastic to even talk about her trip to the Middle East and overcoming stereotypes.

Thank you, Molly, for stopping by the podcast and letting us know about the critical work going on for the next generations of workers in energy! - Stu

Connect with Molly on her LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mollymdeterman/

Connect with Energy Workforce & Technology Council HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/company/energyworkforce/

00:00 - Intro

01:30 - Discussion on the importance of linemen and the workforce in the energy transition.

03:40 - Addressing challenges in attracting the younger generation to the energy industry.

06:02 - Discussing stereotypes about millennials and the changing workforce.

08:11 - Conversation on the need for alternative ways to communicate the industry's message and build trust.

09:24 - The role of humor and alternative media platforms in reaching audiences.

10:46 - Emphasizing the need for a diverse energy mix and dispelling misconceptions about the industry's values.

14:15 - Exploring innovative approaches, such as hiring field workers as gig workers.

15:15 - The importance of educating both internal and external audiences about the industry.

18:20 - Molly shares examples of field leadership training impacting cultural change within organizations.

22:44 - Molly discusses the focus of the Council on changing the industry narrative and workforce advocacy.

24:41 - Molly provides information on how to connect with the Energy Workforce Technology Council.

25:30 - Outro

Energy News Beat : https://energynewsbeat.co/