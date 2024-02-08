ENB #183 Elevating Humanity: A Conversation on Ending Energy Poverty with NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber

Energy poverty is real. But it can be cured. Sit back and enjoy a conversation with one of the world's leading experts in ending energy poverty. NJ Ayuk is the executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, and he is a phenomenal author and industry-leading expert on a mission to eliminate energy poverty.

I had an absolute blast, and Cyrus Brooks, RBAC, was on the panel. His passion and energy experience is phenomenal. NJ, Cyrus, and I covered the key issues in Africa but only scratched the surface of some of the solutions.

The West has not always had Africa's best interest at heart, and it is time for Africa to put Africa first. If done correctly, the West could have great new markets for goods and services. Africa could get the manufacturing and technical knowledge transfer while shipping completed goods rather than just raw materials.

Check out NJ's book A Just Transition: Making Energy Poverty History with an Energy Mix. It is a fantastic book about his mission leading the African Energy Chamber.

Thank you, NJ and Cyrus, for your time and industry leadership. I am looking forward to our future conversations about the problems and solutions of ending energy poverty.

Highlights of the Podcast

02:25 - The whole idea behind the energy industry

04:07 - Energy poverty

08:02 - The geopolitical problems with the Red Sea

08:27 - The love for free markets

12:09 - African oil and gas producers should seek to maximize their own capacities

13:06 - Where they refine their crude oil

14:22 - The power of natural gas

20:53 - One of the biggest acquisitions that happened in the African continent