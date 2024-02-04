ENB #182 "Something Big is About to Happen" - Tucker Carlson. But what is he missing? The connection to the distruction of the grid.

Tucker Carlson just released "Something Big Is About to Happen" and discussed the border as a migration and invasion. Dr. Bret Weinstine is Tucker's quest, and he covers his visit to the Darien Gap and discussions with Michael Yon. Michael was able to show him all of the camps and the paths that the migrants take from all over the world.

What Tucker and Bret missed was the connection to the US Grid. The Chinese camp can only be described as a military processing camp. The Secretary of Homeland Security visited the Center, and the number of Chinese military-aged men traveling through the camp went up to 10,900 from 900 in the previous 100 days.

Why is this important? I have been talking about grid security for years, and the ability for the Chinese-purchased main grid interconnects has been documented, and now confirmed by the US. Officials. The story "US Officials Deliver Warning that Chinese Hackers are Targeting Infrastructure – Warning About The Real Question – Is Mayorkas in on it? was posted on January 31st. It covers more of the FBI warnings and descriptions of the topics covered by Tucker, Michael Yon, and Dr. Bret Weinstine. The grid can be brought down remotely, and with 10s of thousands of military-aged men in the country - you should be aware.

Please follow Michael Yon on his Substack, Twitter, and LinkedIn. He is a national treasure that has been battle-tested and should be listened to. I appreciate his efforts in sharing his travels and his leadership. George McMillian and I have talked about Michael and George's travels through the Panama and Darien Gap areas.

@Michael_Yon Twitter

@TuckerCarlson

https://youtu.be/1XhsgQ48fGs?si=rElwavSFRHQDj7I_ Tucker's Interview

Highlights of the Podcast

01:34 - Chinese grid equipment coming

05:32 - The Panama Canal Railway

11:38 - The IOM helps the invaders get through from Colombia

29:29 - The Chinese Communist Party

33:16 - The Canadian border and increasing numbers

38:09 - The vaccine before the Palestinians

52:36 - The war in Ukraine and got into some combat stuff

1:19:57 - The factories and people are still smoking dope in America

1:24:22 - The biggest gas field in Europe

1:30:20 - The Second Amendment folks to try to bring in the U.N.

1:41:07 - The Chinese Communist Party and the World Economic Forum

1:47:56 - The structure of lies and truth