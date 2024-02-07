ENB #181 Ron Miller stops by and talks about the diversified energy approach. Calculations, physics, and the economy matter! Sustainable means you will never have to say your sorry for printing money.
Ron Miller stops by and talks about the diversified energy approach. Calculations, physics, and the economy matter!
Ron and I had a blast visiting his research and the Colorado School of Mines. His big event with the school is extremely cool and helps show a dedication to getting the story about the importance of the balanced approach to energy.
Thank you…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.