ENB #180 The Seven P's Unveiled: Navigating Marxist Influences, University Reforms, and Global Geopolitical Dynamics

George McMillian is a geopolitical resource that people need to pay attention to. I have spent hours talking with George, only to go back and listen again. He has real-world, boots-on-the-ground experiences that go from the world of academic geopolitical theories to a total understanding of why countries have taken geopolitical actions.

Check out his research site HERE: https://g3insights.com/,

Check out his articles and interviews with me at: https://energynewsbeat.co/george-mcmillian/

The entire article his HERE: https://energynewsbeat.co/enb-180-the-seven-ps-unveiled-navigating-marxist-influences-university-reforms-and-global-geopolitical-dynamics/

Mass Migration, Strategic Modeling and the “Seven P Plan” of the Left

George McMillan, January 19, 2024/ January 23, 2024

Preface—the overarching fact pattern

The overarching fact pattern of technology and population growth through history was presented by 1992 economics Nobel laureate Robert F. Fogel. The two primary trends of technology and population growth over time are part of the fundamental atmospheric conditions that all countries are operating in. Furthermore, these two primary trends beget the two post-1950s secondary trends of First World manufacturing jobs migrating to the Developing World and the mass migration of people from the developing World to the Developed World. Two things are significant here: First, that population growth is drastically outpacing economic growth as the global wages labor equilibrium rate plummets as income disparity is climbing. Secondly, the migration levels are likely to be a tsunami in North America and Europe this decade as people continue to migrate from developing countries to developed countries.

For the entire article check it out here:

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:21 - Introduction to the seven P's concept.

03:37 - Discussion on technology and population growth.

06:01 - Importance of low-cost energy for advanced countries.

08:43 - Exploration of economic and population growth trends.

10:18 - Explanation of economic rates of change over population growth rates of change.

11:24 - Insight into the global trend of wage labor equilibrium and potential poverty.

13:56 - Shift of jobs from industrial sectors and migration patterns.

15:33 - Transition to discussing Marxist theory and the seven P's.

16:06 - Explanation of Marxist goals in taking over institutions.

18:23 - Importance of taking over law schools and the judiciary.

20:35 - Overview of the seven P's (Professors, Priests, Prosecutors, Press, Police, Politicians, Parents).

22:46 - Discussion on Marxist approach to breaking down family structures.

26:10 - Discussion about the status of different professions (police, priests, professors) and their alignment with certain ideologies.

27:12 - George McMillan addresses confusion around Yuri Bezmenov's videos and the perception of ongoing plans.

29:38 - Decline in scientific methodology within the social sciences.

30:13 - Chaos within social sciences, especially in the context of evolutionary psychology.

33:03 - George McMillan's proposed fix for the university system, focusing on a unified behavioral theory.

34:01 - Discussion on Aristotle's six forms of government and its integration into George McMillan's model.

36:06 - Introduction of the "water level" as a measurement in his model.

37:50 - Consequences of discarding accurate theories of human behavior in the university system.

38:18 - Discussion on global population growth rates and economic growth rates.

43:52 - Reflection on challenges within the university system and the need for a comprehensive understanding.

45:51 - Discussion on historical figures like Walter Duranty and parallels with the current media landscape.

49:13 - Discussion on the potential political strategy to turn red states blue and gain control over key institutions.

50:12 - Emphasis on the historical roots of leftism starting with Rousseau's essay on inequality.

52:47 - Impact of generational dynamics on society.

54:11 - Living standards in the Soviet Union discussed by George McMillan.

57:33 - Discussion on mass immigration, welfare, and national debt.

58:55 - Introduction of the 10-15 plan and its implications.

01:01:56 - Closing thoughts on the series and the urgency of addressing mass migration.

01:06:00 - George McMillan talks about global movements and the Truckers' March.

01:09:15 - Complexity of global geopolitical strategies discussed.

01:13:14 - Examination of pipeline projects in Russia, especially in the Sakhalin region.

01:16:38 - Strategic moves and responses in the Pacific region discussed.

01:17:49 - Emphasis on common elements in leftist ideologies throughout history.

01:19:11 - Outro