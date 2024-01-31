ENB #179 Navigating Regulatory Challenges: A Deep Dive into Oil and Gas Waste Management and Emissions Reduction

I learned so many things from our guests, and today is another great example. Carolina Ortega, VP of Sustainability at Milestone Environmental, was a fantastic resource for our listeners. There are so many regulations, and it is almost impossible to keep up. The penalties for not keeping up would be worth companies visiting with her before the auditing started.

Check out Milestone Environmental HERE: https://www.milestone-es.com/

Thank you, Carolina; I had an absolute blast!

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:06 - Introduction of Carolina Ortega, VP of Sustainability at Milestone Environmental Services.

01:26 - Overview of Milestone's sustainability efforts and waste management for oil and gas companies.

02:27 - Discussion on handling slurry waste and its environmental impact.

04:23 - Introduction to regulatory issues and scope one, scope two, and scope three emissions in the oil and gas industry.

05:43 - Explanation of how Milestone's services impact scope one and scope three emissions.

06:39 - Importance of waste management for net-zero goals in oil and gas.

07:00 - Discussion on methane fees and financial impact on EMP operators.

10:27 - Clarification of scope one, scope two, and scope three emissions and waste management.

12:09 - Challenges in accounting for scope three emissions, especially in waste management.

13:08 - Milestone's role in providing clarity and data on carbon emissions in waste management.

14:31 - Potential ROI for oil and gas companies using Milestone's services.

15:54 - Introduction to Milestone's exploration of value creation and plans for sustainable ROI data.

18:29 - Excitement about the upcoming release of Milestone's 2023 sustainability report and plans for specific value data.

19:46 - Introduction of Milestone's triple verified framework.

21:57: Discussion on the workload and the upcoming release of Milestone's 2023 sustainability report in April.

24:35 - Emphasis on Milestone's commitment to being a partner in the energy transition.

26:21 - Description of Milestone's facilities and locations in Texas and New Mexico.

26:52 - How to reach out to Carolina Ortega - LinkedIn and Milestone's website.

27:09 - Outro