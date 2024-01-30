ENB #178 Empowering Veterans and Oilfield Workers: A Conversation with Nick Burns of PetroFit

This was a fun podcast with Nick Burns of PetroFit. Boy, we got into helping our great veterans and their charities. Not only helping get veterans transitioning from active duty to the oil and gas field but also helping with PTSD. After interviewing Kyle Ryes, Law Enforcement Today, Blue Lives Matter, and The Police Tribune. CEO, The Silent Partner Marketing. I had an even greater appreciation for the organizations helping with PTSD. Kyle said, "Lose the D in PTSD as it can be treated and should not be a disorder."

Nick and his wife are living examples as they have "Lost the D." Please follow Nick and check out his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ndburns/.

Also, reach out to Nick for help or if you would like to sponsor any part of their mission.

Nick, thank you for your military service and continued support of our great veterans.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:56 - Tell us about Petrofit

01:53 - Tell us about all your help that you do with our veterans.

03:32 - Your mission is critical to those folks that are first responders?

04:05 - How do you assist veterans transitioning out of the military into the oil field? Any specific strategies or recommendations?

07:10 - How do you prepare veterans with horsemanship skills for various career options like border patrol, oil and gas, or ranch work?

09:27 - What is the podcast?

12:38 - Tell us about how people can get ahold of you.

12:58 - Outro

https://go.petrofit.info/testimonials