ENB #178 Empowering Veterans and Oilfield Workers: A Conversation with Nick Burns of PetroFit
This was a fun podcast with Nick Burns of PetroFit. Boy, we got into helping our great veterans and their charities. Not only helping get veterans transitioning from active duty to the oil and gas field but also helping with PTSD. After interviewing Kyle Ryes, Law Enforcement Today, Blue Lives Matter, and The Police Tribune. CEO, The Silent Partner Mark…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.