ENB #177 Exploring Sustainable Solutions: A Conversation on Energy, Education, and Environmental Challenges

We are facing crises globally and in the United States that are cultural and political and will impact our ability to raise the next generations. Energy is at the center of the issues and must be addressed for energy security and minimizing environmental impact. That being said, our public school and college systems are broken, and kids are being indoctrinated.

Debra Wold, Chairman, Grenlily Holdings, and on her LinkedIn profile: "Trash-to-Treasure to low-cost fuels." Debra has been on the podcast several times, and I have genuinely enjoyed becoming friends over the last few years. Her vision for green, renewable energy is about being sustainable from day one with no subsidies!

In this podcast, we also discuss some energy, cultural issues, and solutions.

Key shortages of all forms of energy workers

Public School's deterioration of quality and social problems.

Jobs vs Collage

Vocational training and apprenticeship

Content creation for tests, curriculum and home school, Union, and other outreach.

Debra, Thank you for your time, leadership, and desire to make a difference in our next generation! - Stu

Follow Debra on her LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrawold/

00:00 - Intro

02:16 - Discussing Grenelily and its activities

03:33 - Targeting municipalities and additional revenue

04:43 - Discussing grid problems and the need for generators

06:51 - Shared experiences and values learned from farming

09:10 - Changes in education and resistance to parent involvement

10:27 - Challenging curriculum and questioning fossil fuel narratives

13:50 - Discussion about the desirability of renewable energy sources

14:48 - Despicable waste disposal practices related to solar panels

17:24 - Discussing the challenges of power outages and grid stability

18:38 - Mentioning an energy documentary and the influence of Netflix

20:02 - Experimenting with different energy sources in New York

22:14 - Highlighting zero carbon footprint in waste-to-energy plants

23:12 - Suggestion of retrofitting coal plants for zero emissions

24:25 - Addressing the impact of regulatory actions on union jobs

26:22 - Discussing the importance of a well-trained workforce for nuclear energy

27:54 - Start of the conversation discussing concerns about unions and lithium battery technology.

30:04 - Talks about the affordability of homeschooling and the importance of investing in education.

31:38S - Questions about making homeschooling easier for parents working multiple jobs.

32:24 - Suggests that most homeschool programs are done online and talks about the importance of mobility.

36:23 -Expressing concerns about spending money on foreign aid instead of addressing issues like hunger in the U.S.

38:02 - Discussion on the impact of homeschooling on parent-child relationships and socialization.

40:57 - Debra Wold provides information on how to get in touch with her via LinkedIn.

41:13 - Outro

