ENB #177 Exploring Sustainable Solutions: A Conversation on Energy, Education, and Environmental Challenges

We are facing crises globally and in the United States that are cultural and political and will impact our ability to raise the next generations. Energy is at the center of the issues and must be addressed for energy security and minimizing environmental impact. That being said, our public school and college systems are broken, and kids are being indoctrinated.
Debra Wold, Chairman, Grenlily Holdings, and on her LinkedIn profile: "Trash-to-Treasure to low-cost fuels." Debra has been on the podcast several times, and I have genuinely enjoyed becoming friends over the last few years. Her vision for green, renewable energy is about being sustainable from day one with no subsidies!
In this podcast, we also discuss some energy, cultural issues, and solutions.
Key shortages of all forms of energy workers
Public School's deterioration of quality and social problems.
Jobs vs Collage
Vocational training and apprenticeship
Content creation for tests, curriculum and home school, Union, and other outreach.
Debra, Thank you for your time, leadership, and desire to make a difference in our next generation! - Stu
Follow Debra on her LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrawold/
00:00 - Intro
02:16 - Discussing Grenelily and its activities
03:33 - Targeting municipalities and additional revenue
04:43 - Discussing grid problems and the need for generators
06:51 - Shared experiences and values learned from farming
09:10 - Changes in education and resistance to parent involvement
10:27 - Challenging curriculum and questioning fossil fuel narratives
13:50 - Discussion about the desirability of renewable energy sources
14:48 - Despicable waste disposal practices related to solar panels
17:24 - Discussing the challenges of power outages and grid stability
18:38 - Mentioning an energy documentary and the influence of Netflix
20:02 - Experimenting with different energy sources in New York
22:14 - Highlighting zero carbon footprint in waste-to-energy plants
23:12 - Suggestion of retrofitting coal plants for zero emissions
24:25 - Addressing the impact of regulatory actions on union jobs
26:22 - Discussing the importance of a well-trained workforce for nuclear energy
27:54 - Start of the conversation discussing concerns about unions and lithium battery technology.
30:04 - Talks about the affordability of homeschooling and the importance of investing in education.
31:38S - Questions about making homeschooling easier for parents working multiple jobs.
32:24 - Suggests that most homeschool programs are done online and talks about the importance of mobility.
36:23 -Expressing concerns about spending money on foreign aid instead of addressing issues like hunger in the U.S.
38:02 - Discussion on the impact of homeschooling on parent-child relationships and socialization.
40:57 - Debra Wold provides information on how to get in touch with her via LinkedIn.
41:13 - Outro
https://energynewsbeat.co/enb-177-exploring-sustainable-solutions-a-conversation-on-energy-education-and-environmental-challenges/