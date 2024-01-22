ENB #176 AI Transformation: Navigating Industry Challenges and Ethical Frontiers

What is AI? More importantly, why is everyone already suffering from "AI Fatigue"? This is an entertaining talk about AI in the oil and gas market. I did not know that I was subconsciously tired of AI. I can barely spell it, let alone know I am tired of it. I know that a day of reckoning is approaching for those who do not embrace AI and also for those who use an Excel spreadsheet and claim it is AI.

Sharon Muniz, CEO and Founder of NCN Technologies stopped by the podcast, and we had an absolute blast talking about AI and the energy market. Sharon is a real industry leader in implementing AI and answered all of my questions, even those I had not even considered. I guess that is because she and her staff are used to looking at the entire business process and planning for the unexpected.

If you miss the AI bus or train, don't worry; it will back up and run over you. Me, I would rather get prepared.

Sharon will be at NAPE, and we are looking forward to a live podcast from the NAPE floor and introducing her to the other great podcasters there. Thank you for stopping by the ENB podcast, I had an absolute blast! - Stu.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:29 - AI Fatigue

04:13 - Importance of AI Security

06:46 - Implementing AI in Large Organizations (Oil and Gas)

08:29 - AI in Compliance with Energy Sector Regulations

12:02 - AI in Regulatory Compliance and Legal Document Analysis

14:58 - Integrating AI into Enterprise Application Development

16:22 - Motivation and Driving Forces Behind Sharon Muniz's Leadership

18:39 - Strategic Implementation of AI Across Organizations

19:31 - Tailoring AI Solutions for Underserved Markets and Smaller Businesses

21:36 - Addressing Ethical Considerations in AI Programming

22:55 - Utilizing AI in Business Operations

24:36 - Making AI Accessible for Businesses of All Sizes

27:35 - Encouraging Businesses to Embrace AI for Positive Transformation

20:14 - Outro

Follow Sharon on her LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sharonmuniz/

Check out NCN Technologies HERE: https://www.ncntechnology.com/

https://youtu.be/pLsBXqAlpDM?si=R7KNGJjEkdpVqFiy