ENB #175 Shane Stolp Energizing America is a leader with talking about all forms of energy, but how its implemented matters.

We need low-cost energy in the United States, and I love talking with people about the energy market. Shane Stolp, CEO at Wescom, and I had a great talk about all forms of energy. We talked about Wind, Solar, Electric Vehicles, Nuclear, Bitcoin mining, natural gas, oil, and protests. Yes, I just said protests.

We need to have a balanced discussion about energy. And we are taking care of the environment without printing money to achieve the lowest kWh delivered to everyone on the planet. But it seems like the "green" energy side will not discuss physics and finance.

Shane and I covered one of the biggest problems: the next generation coming into the energy market. He has wonderful discussions about total energy. Westcom installs solar and oil field services. They understand energy.

Sandstone Group is working on a home school and curriculum initiative to get all of our original content turned into tests and syllabuses and help the alternative education markets that are underserved markets. This podcast would be wonderful as an example of discussion around the real-world aspect of energy.

Thank you, Shane, for what you and all of your employees are rockstars at delivering all forms of low-cost energy.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

2:30 - Shane Stolp discusses "Energize in America," covering various energy aspects, including solar, oil, gas, and EVs, emphasizing dialogue on energy misconceptions.

06:58 - Shane talks about challenges in renewable energy adoption, highlighting practicality in extreme weather and diverse energy perspectives between Minnesota and North Dakota.

10:04 - The rising energy costs in Minnesota due to a net-zero goal are discussed, emphasizing the need for realistic approaches and educating children on energy complexities.

12:42 - Challenges in finding employees are discussed, and Shane shares the success of his company through pride, education, and employee ownership.

16:11 - Shane highlights his company's environmental responsibility, mentioning Bitcoin mining projects as solutions for stranded gas in North Dakota.

20:40 - Shane expresses optimism about Bitcoin's growth, especially in addressing gas takeaway capacity issues.

23:22 - The importance of considering the lowest cost per kilowatt-hour is emphasized for humanitarian efforts and poverty alleviation.

27:23 - Shane shares his journey from humble beginnings to a successful business, urging action and impact.

32:34 - Shane encourages listeners to visit west.com, highlighting the Energizing America podcast, and expresses gratitude for contributing to the industry conversation.

34:26 - Outro