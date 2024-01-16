ENB #174 Insights from Hugo Kruger on Politics, Corruption, and the Future of Global Energy
This is a wild and fun discussion with Hugo Kruger about the international Energy Markets. I mean we covered oil, gas, coal, nuclear and even geopolitical. Hugo has a great Substack HERE: https://substack.com/@hkrugertjie. He has quite a following, and even Robert Bryce is in the mix of followers. (One of my heroes). I recommend following him.
Hugo has v…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.