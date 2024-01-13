ENB #173 "Exploring the Synergy: Oil, Gas, and Nuclear Energy Perspectives with Douglas C. Sandridge"

I love my job. Talking with executives, authors, and industry leaders about all types of energy is extremely cool. Douglas Sandridge, SVP of Fulcrum Energy Capital Funds and the Executive Director for Oil & Gas Executives for Nuclear, came by the podcast.

His substack article: Oil & Gas Executives Believe that Common Sense Energy Policies Must Include a Greater Role for Nuclear Energy caught my eye and it was fantastic. People seem to think a competitive issue exists between the nuclear and oil and gas markets. He is right, and in fact, everyone from the oil and gas field that I have talked to loves nuclear.

Everyone in the energy space, from the linemen, rig workers, nuclear plant operators, and Union Construction folks, wants to deliver the lowest kWh to the consumers. In fact, it was Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, who influenced the Energy News Beat podcast formula. I met Chris and loved his message to elevate humanity from poverty through low-cost, sustainable energy. Sustainability includes not printing money and impacting the environment in the least amount possible.

The Oil & Gas Executives for Nuclear has over one hundred oil and gas executives who signed the declaration, and I turned mine in for the Sandstone Group.

Check out the Oil &Gas Executives for Nuclear HERE: https://executives4nuclear.com/

Connect and follow Doug on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/douglas-c-sandridge-63996312/

Thank you, Doug, for your industry leadership and for stopping by the podcast. I am looking forward to our future podcast with Chris Wright to talk about Nuclear and its implementation in the oil field. I am also jealous that you got to hang with Robert Bryce on his new movie. - Stu

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:50 - Douglas C. Sandridge's frustration with the oil and gas industry's perception challenges Michael Bloomberg's claim on renewable energy feasibility, deeming it unrealistic.

05:31 - Emphasizes fossil fuels' role in manufacturing, concerns about increased usage, and the importance of nuclear energy as a baseline—positive mention of a nuclear facility in the UAE.

09:33 - Douglas C. Sandridge's journey into nuclear advocacy, creating a declaration supported by over 100 oil and gas executives favoring nuclear energy.

18:04 - Chris Wright's impact on low-cost energy and humanitarian efforts credits major oil companies for advancing research and technology.

22:27 - Discussion on changing perceptions in the energy industry, growing interest among the younger generation, and evolving energy education at the University of Oklahoma.

26:50 - Examples of shifting perspectives in the energy industry, emphasizing the transformative power of education, citing Michael Shellenberger's associate Benny Peiser's transition.

29:37 - Discussion on Meredith Angwin's book "Shorting the Grid" and its insights into the intricacies of the energy grid, emphasizing the importance for energy policymakers to read and comprehend its content.

35:14 - Emphasis on the need for a global perspective in energy discussions, frustration over energy hypocrisy preventing African nations' development, and the impact of virtue signaling in developed countries.

38:58 - Frustration over energy hypocrisy in California, potential agreements to buy oil from China, and the need for responsible and globally conscious energy policies.

42:33 - Discuss the potential integration of nuclear energy into oil and gas operations, exploring the concept of using small modular reactors to power fracking fleets and addressing environmental concerns.

47:32 - Appreciation for Irina Slav's insightful writings, recounting a personal visit to her in Bulgaria, and suggesting a collaboration with Irina for a future panel discussion on the synergy between oil and gas and nuclear energy.

59:30 - Outro