ENB #172 George McMillan - Geopolitics are changing at a critical pace, and we can learn from the past to avoid wars today.

George McMillan, Founder and CEO of G3Strat Group, a geopolitical historian and current energy expert, stops by the podcast. This is the second of our podcast series, which talks about the academic scholars and grand strategies taught at the military academies and how the current administration uses these strategies.

Our first podcast was a two-hour interview that felt like 5 minutes. The feedback from around the world has been phenomenal, and we started the series to help avoid potential wars.

He points out the key steps this current administration is making and ties the published works of experts on YouTube and other public sources. Just as Michael and I have the "Energy Threads" between our stories every day, George can match stories, books, and theories into an excellent analysis of why the current administration has weaponized the US dollar and imposed sanctions around the world.

George was also on the ground with Michael Yon, an international war correspondent, researching several stories. In my interview with Michael, they looked at the Chinese military base in Panama that is moving military-aged men from around the world to the open US border. This is all tied to energy, as we are also working on the Chinese connection to our grid and their ability to take it down in the case of a military conflict.

Is it incompetence, or is it by design that the world is heading into a potential multi-front war that the US can not win?

Thank you George, for your service to our country and geopolitical and energy leadership.

Georges's landing page on the Energy News Beat site is HERE: https://energynewsbeat.co/george-mcmillian/

Follow George on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/george-mcmillan-5665b015/

00:00 - Intro

01:54 - U.S. Historical Strategy: Overview of the U.S. strategy of containing Russia and China, rebuilding Western Europe and Japan, and countering communism.

06:30 - Energy in Geopolitics: Emphasis on understanding energy in geopolitical realignment, discussing grand strategies, and the role of trade in national power.

11:40 - U.S. German Russo-Japanese Connection: Exploring the geopolitical implications of historical connections, highlighting ongoing conflicts and alliances.

17:54 - Central Asia Geopolitics: Discussion on the ongoing geopolitical struggle in Central Asia, focusing on natural gas integration and proposing a nine-power center doctrine.

21:53 - Silk Road and Belt and Road Initiative: Explaining the original Silk Road's purpose and Belt and Road Initiative's maritime strategy, providing insights into China's energy and geopolitical goals.

27:36 - China-India Rivalry: Highlighting historical rivalry, connecting it to the Belt and Road Initiative, and emphasizing the complexity of geopolitical conflicts in neutral zones.

31:29 - Understanding Human Behavior: Emphasizing the continuum of human behavior and its impact on political-economic development and geostrategic mercantilist theory.

36:04 - Jeffrey Sachs' Peace Plan: Discussing a peace plan based on mutual trade dependency, addressing negative sum sabotage, and highlighting the continuity of conflicts.

39:45 - Energy Sources and Geopolitics: Exploring the cost dynamics of energy sources, with a focus on Gazprom's low cost, and underscoring the multifaceted nature of geopolitical and economic discussions.

44:37 - Global Currencies and Challenges: Discussing historical shifts in global currencies and potential challenges arising from growing national debt and interest payments.

50:18 - Sunni-Shia Geopolitical Dynamics: Delving into Sunni-Shia dynamics, pipeline routes, and connecting it to Wesley Clark's mentioned targets for invasion.

54:30 - Pipeline Routes and Middle East: Exploring geopolitical dynamics around pipeline routes, U.S. and U.K. strategies, and recent events in the Middle East.

58:39 - Russia's Export-Led Growth: Discussing Russia's export-led growth model, challenges with oligarchs, and connecting factors to geopolitical strategies and conflicts in Eurasia.

01:04:35 - Changing Geopolitical Landscape: Examining the changing geopolitical landscape, Russia's integration with China, and rational actor models in global competition.

01:09:06 - Geopolitical Importance of Energy Routes: Underscoring the importance of controlling energy routes, especially in the context of Russia's integration with China.

01:13:15 - Counter-Strategies and Geopolitical Moves: Emphasizing the need to understand counter-strategies and geopolitical moves in response to U.S. and U.K. strategies.

01:17:39 - Outro