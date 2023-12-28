ENB #169 Anne Bradbury, CEO, American Exploration and Production Council stops by to cover COP28, LNG and even Bill Gates

Do you feel your energy bills are increasing, and no one cares? Well, Anne Bradbury, the CEO of the American Exploration and Production Council, stopped by, and we cover some of the most important energy topics in the US.

Please reach out to Ann on her LinkedIn Here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anne-bradbury-015381147/

Thank you Anne for stopping by, it was a blast - Stu

Anne served as Floor Director to two successive Speakers of the House of Representatives: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH). In her capacity as Floor Director, Anne guided the House majority’s floor operations and advised the entire Republican leadership team on legislative strategy and policy development. Anne’s role as one of the Speaker’s most important advisers was expansive, from serving as the Speaker’s liaison to the House Rules Committee and Senate floor staff, to advising the entire House Republican leadership team, House committees, its members and staff on the rules and procedures of the House of Representatives.

As one of the top legislative strategists and technicians in Congress, Anne was instrumental in the implementation and adoption of major rules packages and legislative initiatives ranging from reforms to national security and intelligence policy to health care, energy, transportation, trade, education and energy policy initiatives introduced and passed by the House of Representatives.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:16 - Talk about the North American Prospect Expo (NAPE) and upcoming events.

01:54 - The recent COP conference in Dubai

04:11 - Bill Gates' changing statements on climate change and the carbon footprint of different energy sources.

06:48 - Discuss the significance of American LNG exports, especially to Europe, and its role in providing energy security.

09:13 - Are you seeing a lot more long-term contracts?

10:36 - Tell us what you do to try to help out our great American producers.

15:45 - Is there anything we can do for our great oil and gas producers in California?

17:19 - And who do you see is leading our country in energy for all type thing?

19:34 - How do you see yourself helping change the narrative or education?

23:30 - The great American American Export Europe Council, how can they help you?

25:05 - What are your thoughts for these upcoming ideas? Are anything your last words?

26:04 - Outro