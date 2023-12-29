ENB #169 Anne Bradbury, CEO, American Exploration and Production Council stops by to cover COP28, LNG and even Bill Gates
Do you feel your energy bills are increasing, and no one cares? Well, Anne Bradbury, the CEO of the American Exploration and Production Council, stopped by, and we cover some of the most important energy topics in the US.
A little inside baseball: – Anne and I have over 99 connections on LinkedIn, and I have interviewed 26 of those joint connections. Qui…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.