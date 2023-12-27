ENB #168 Kyle Reyes, Owner Blue Lives Matter Media, so does your families security get impacted with an open border? Will the grid be attacked?

I have been following Kyle and his Blue Lives Matter on LinkedIn for a long time. After seeing some of his posts on the open border crisis, I had to get him on the podcast.

There are over 30 major interconnects in the US Grid that China can access remotely, and after seeing the military-aged men standing at parade rest being processed for illegally crossing the border, it made both of my hairs stand up. The Biden administration warns that the grid may fail and be prepared, but many are not putting these pieces together.

During our discussion, I was humbled by Kyle and his commitment to our great law enforcement and our first responders facing PTSD. It is extremely cool to hear our discussion about how lives can be impacted for the good if we just listen. My wife understands how PTS has impacted my life.

As Americans we need to be ready to defend our homes and our neighbors until the first responders can arrive. My fear is that the "Think Blue Line" will be stretched beyond the breaking point soon.

Please follow Kyle on his LinkedIn Here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thesilentpartner/

Support our First Responders HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-lives-matter/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:08 - Emphasis on individual preparedness, criticism of defunding the police narrative, and concerns about Gavin Newsom's potential presidential run.

04:54 - Kyle Reyes critiques Colorado's constitutional rewrite, discusses political shifts with Stuart Turley, and shares mixed views on RFK Jr.'s positions.

08:14 - Proposal of electric vehicles as an energy crisis solution, criticism of the lack of a sustainable energy path, and humorous discussion on alternative plans.

10:58 - Concerns about open borders, citing European reactions and the influx of Venezuelans. Kyle Reyes attributes LinkedIn's success to truthful content.

14:01 - Powerful story of a life saved by a post-traumatic stress video, the distinction between post-traumatic stress and disorder, and details on law enforcement initiatives.

19:32 - Alarm about the border crisis, referencing FBI Director Wray's warning, immigrant influx, security risks, and the Biden administration's role.

24:07 - Urgency for action against the border crisis, emphasizing the need to protect American values and address threats posed by unchecked immigration.

28:08 - Importance of owning marketing channels, overcoming censorship, and raising awareness about PTSD, especially among law enforcement officers.

30:21 - Acknowledgment of the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement, expressing gratitude for their dedication amid the growing crisis.

32:55 - Inquiry about contacting Kyle Reyes' marketing firm.

33:46 - Outro

Real Estate Investor Pulse

1031 Exchange E-Book https://alternativeinvestments.sandstone-group.com/en-us/tax-benefits-sandstone-group-0-1-1-0

ENB Top News https://energynewsbeat.co/top-news/

ENB https://energynewsbeat.co/

Energy Dashboard https://app.sandstone-group.com/enb-dashboard-version-2

ENB Podcast https://energynewsbeat.co/industry-insights-2/

ENB Substack

https://theenergynewsbeat@substack.com