ENB 167 Martin Schwartz, Vechicles for Change - Impacting lives for a positive change, and workforce training.

Marty Schwartz is the President at Vehicles for Change in Baltimore, and wow, what a conversation we had. I had an absolute blast learning about this marvelous non-profit helping people get back on their feet.

When we hit the bottom of the hole, it is not easy to dig yourself out. If you are just getting out of incarceration, you have to get a job, and how do you get to the job? If you have no money and no transportation, it is impossible to keep the requirements of your probation.

What about the single mom needing a job and no transportation? We cover what Marty has been working on with training and getting people a helping hand.

Thank you, Marty, for stopping by the podcast; I had an absolute blast!

If you can donate a car, please reach out to Marty's LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/martin-schwartz-49b85218/

Or on the Vehicles for Change Website: https://www.vehiclesforchange.org/online-car-donation/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

00:57 - Tell us about what vehicles for a change actually is.

04:17 - How did you come up with you starting this?

08:49 - How do we get you nationwide?

10:42 - What's the right information about energy?

15:16 - How do you find the partners to help you with?

21:22 - Is there anything else they can do besides donate a card?

23:23 - Can they ship you a car and then take that shipping fee off their taxes?

26:08 - Outro