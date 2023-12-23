ENB# 166 Paula Glover, CEO, Alliance to Save Energy, - Back from COP28, and An Inside Look

There are a lot of fun discussions around energy, climate change, and energy poverty. Paula Glover, CEO of the Alliance to Save Energy, stopped by the podcast right after she returned from COP28. Hearing from Paula firsthand about the temperature backstory of the summit was great.

A little inside baseball: I have known Paula for years and produced her podcast "Always Bet on Black." She was also the CEO of the American Association of Blacks in Energy, and we worked on their webinars and conferences. She has a vision for eliminating energy poverty and has a heart for the disproportionally impacted communities.

This was a totally different conversation than I had with other guests. - Why make more energy when we need to focus on conserving existing production? Surprisingly, Paula did not fall out of her chair when the lightbulb went off in my head.

Please follow Paula and the Alliance to Save Energy.

00:52 - Alliance to Save Energy

01:53 - You delivered this message at a cop. Tell us about.

05:42 - Transition from fossil fuels is vital; COP reveals healthcare's unexpected carbon impact, underscoring the importance of preventive measures for health and the environment.

08:41 - Prioritize energy efficiency, advocate electrifying the economy, and emphasize reducing consumption while addressing challenges of water scarcity.

10:50 - How do you as the CEO, go around and help manufacturers make better stuff? Or how's the alliance articulate that?

15:03 - Highlighting the impact of energy-saving practices, stressing climate progress through efficiency measures, and citing support from tax credits and rebates for home upgrades.

17:07 - How do we get the supply chain to get these tools at a low enough cost and out there to everybody? and How do we get more renewables to the grid when we can't have enough materials coming in in order to build them?

19:05 - Emphasizing rebates and tax credits for accessible energy efficiency, noting benefits of cost reduction, improved comfort, health impact, and grid resilience, with recognition of utility companies' varied approaches.

25:31 - How do you all tell everybody it doesn't matter where you live, It could be effective, you know, just from any natural disaster or a rolling blackout or anything else. What are some basics that the alliance has out there?

28:57 - Advocates for an inclusive energy transition, emphasizing community wealth creation and local business ownership. She sees economic development opportunities in upgrading buildings and improving infrastructure through efficiency measures.

30:37 - Underscores the Alliance's energy-agnostic approach, leveraging technology like building sensors and digital twins for efficiency. She shares an example of an airline saving millions in jet fuel by optimizing operations through digital insights.

34:26 - 2024 goal for the Alliance is to broaden its coalition, engage with policymakers at all levels, and monitor the real-time investment of hundreds of billions of dollars in efficiency and manufacturing to ensure alignment with their goals.

