There are a lot of fun discussions around energy, climate change, and energy poverty. Paula Glover, CEO of the Alliance to Save Energy, stopped by the podcast right after she returned from COP28. Hearing from Paula firsthand about the temperature backstory of the summit was great.
A little inside baseball: I have known Paula for years and produced her po…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.