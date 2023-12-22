ENB 165 John Ferrell, Co-Founder and CEO from WellDatabase stops by and oil and gas mergers, the environment, and making money all come up in the conversation.

Right now in the energy space, M&A activity is resurgent for several reasons. The first is the global realization that you cannot make an iPhone from a wind turbine and that the ESG investing movement into renewable energy has failed. BlackRock has announced that having oil and gas in ESG portfolios is okay. Well, oil and gas companies have been improving their techniques and practices over the past decades and are cognisant of investors' demands for returns while taking care of the environment.

At Sandstone, we have been evaluating oil and gas deals, regulations, and the overall markets, and we rely on data. Being able to put disparate data threads and news stories is critical, but having a cool tool makes the job so much easier.

Michael and I just covered Occidental Petroleum's Permian Basin Acquisition of CrownRock on our Deal Spotlight series. Many people thought that OXY overpaid, but I was looking at the formations of OXY's wells, and noticed their CO2 injection wells and projects. WellDatabase gave us the insights to review details in their press and financials to understand why Warren Buffet increased his investment again.

John Ferrell saw a need in the energy space and created a critical tool for energy companies. We must save the environment and not waste money to deliver low-cost energy to consumers. No "Wildcatting" is going on anymore, and investors want their money back, so drilling a dry hole does not win anyone any favors.

I had a great talk with John and thoroughly enjoyed using WellDatabase as a tool for Sandstone and our clients.

Check out WellDatabase here: https://welldatabase.com/

Connect with John on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnferrellsr/

09:21: Inquiry about strategies for managing diverse drilling activities and formations across different regions.

13:20: Emphasis on industry trends achieving more production with fewer wells, driven by a shift to a more measured and efficient approach supported by data.

15:31: Noting a shift towards a sophisticated approach due to the need for profitability, highlighting the significant increase in the value of data for optimizing drilling efficiency and addressing supply chain challenges.

17:59: Emphasis on a user-centric approach, aiming to improve individuals' processes by providing better data solutions, with a commitment to prioritizing every user, from family offices to major operators, for collective success.

