ENB #165 John Ferrell, Co-Founder and CEO from WellDatabase stops by and oil and gas mergers, the environment, and making money all come up in the conversation.
Right now in the energy space, M&A activity is resurgent for several reasons. The first is the global realization that you cannot make an iPhone from a wind turbine and that the ESG investing movement into renewable energy has failed. BlackRock has announced that having oil and gas in ESG portfolios is okay. Well, oil and gas companies have been improvi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.