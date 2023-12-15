ENB 164 Congressman Zach Nun IA-03 Stops By to talk about the border security with military age men crossing, and calls for bipartisan support for solutions

I thoroughly enjoyed my interview with Congressman Nunn. And we covered all of my hot buttons. Everything from the military-age men invading the border to the FBI director saying there are lots of warning lights of potential terror attacks, our horrific US dept, and what he sees as solutions. I applaud Congressman Nunn for serving our country in the military and pray for him to help bring sanity to our government. We cannot have an open border, print money, and a two-party judicial system.

Please reach out to Zach and give him feedback on our interview. I hope to have him back for a longer town hall and get more ideas and solutions moving. We need more great men leading the charge to save our country.

Thank you Congressman Nunn for stopping by the podcast, and talk soon - Stu

1:19 - Congressman Zach Nunn discusses the RC-135's role in Air Force reconnaissance, sharing experiences in Afghanistan and commanding a unit off Russia's coast to deter fighter aircraft.

2:22 - Reflects on 20 years of military service, addressing unintended support for illicit oil sales, and discusses his role in evacuating people from Afghanistan, emphasizing dual commitments as a Congressman.

4:23 - Discusses the Adam Lambert Act for veteran suicide prevention, expresses concern about U.S. energy policies, advocating for domestic energy independence and criticizing reliance on foreign sources.

7:15 - Addresses challenges in U.S. energy policies, criticizes reliance on foreign sources, and emphasizes the need for energy independence, expressing frustrations with the evacuation of Afghan allies.

12:28 - Concern about military-age men crossing the southern border, emphasizing the security threat and advocating for bipartisan action, referencing legislation passed.

16:16 - Expresses gratitude, encourages civic engagement, emphasizes holding elected officials accountable, and advocates for constructive conversations to find solutions.

