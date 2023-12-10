ENB #163 - Live from COP28 an update with Grace Stanke, and the 22 countries signing a commitment for nuclear energy.

This is my second podcast with Grace Stanke, Miss America for 2023, and she was in Dubai for COP28. Several other interviews around COP28 are getting teed up, and it should be fun.It was phenomenal also to produce an interview with Grace for Rey Trevino on the Crude Truth.

We got an entirely different feel for COP than what the regular news media puts out with having a conversation with "boots on the ground." Grace had a great story about the nuclear reactor right outside of Dubai that was finished on time and within budget. That reactor is now supplying 25% of the UAE's electricity. This is huge. Helping the markets through good regulations and regulatory processes will help the world get to net zero.

Legislation through regulations will not help the energy markets nor help the United States hit any climate goals committed.

Thank you, Grace, for your leadership, nuclear advocacy, and great year as the reigning Miss America. You are always welcome on the Energy News Beat podcast to help share your insights on energy and our next generation of energy leaders.

00:00 - Intro

01:37 - Highlights global commitment to triple nuclear capacity by 2050, stressing reliability, emissions-free nature, and widespread cross-sector support.

03:16 - Tell us a little bit about that new reactor.

04:08 - How do we get the regulators or the people running the regulations and permitting to the United States?

04:37 - Discusses her role at the World Nuclear Expo at Cop 28, noting the enthusiasm of 40-50 nuclear youth advocates.

07:09 - What's the blue zone versus the red zone in Cop28

10:29 - Tell us what your thoughts for Dubai.

10:50 - Outro

– Get in Contact With The Show –

Real Estate Investor Pulse

1031 Exchange E-Book

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack