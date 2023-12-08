ENB #162 - If ESG Invsting is now including oil and gas contributing to the M&A activity? Where do Deals Happen?

Well, if Bill Gates and Larry Fink, the CEO of the world's largest ESG fund, both say that climate change won't kill us and that oil and gas investing is ok, what changed?

Let's table that thought. ; Michael and I have been inundated with oil and gas deal evaluation requests. We also started the ENB Deal Spotlight to show investors how oil and gas deals are evaluated. Our team also has four booths at NAPE to have live podcasts and live deal evaluation tool training. Investing is getting complicated; with renewable companies losing money and projects canceled, the fund managers are turning to oil and gas and Bitcoin mining for the ESG funds.

So, we thought it was important to talk with Le'Ann Callihan, VP, and Drew Guntert, Director at NAPE, to get the skinny on the February 2024 gathering in Houston. And it is wild to hear how many investors, Bitcoin miners, ESG, offshore, E&P, and OFS companies will be there.

If you are a CEO or industry leader, don't hesitate to get in touch with me, and we can get you interviewed before NAPE and even live at the show.

Thank you Le'Ann and Drew, for stopping by the ENB Podcast. I had a blast and look forward to talking with the executives before and at NAPE. - Stu

