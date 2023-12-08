ENB #162 – ESG Invsting is now including oil and gas contributing to the M&A activity. Where do Deals Happen – and How are Deals Evaluated?
Well, if Bill Gates and Larry Fink, the CEO of the world’s largest ESG fund, both say that climate change won’t kill us and that oil and gas investing is ok, what changed?
Let’s table that thought. ; Michael and I have been inundated with oil and gas deal evaluation requests. We also started the ENB Deal Spotlight to show investors how oil and gas deals …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.