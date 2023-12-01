ENB #160 What is the United States afraid of? George McMillan, CEO of McMillian Associates, stopped by the Energy News Beat podcast.

I have to tell you that of all the podcasts that Michael Tanner and I have done; it seems like they are getting more critical and covering more ground in the energy market.

00:00 - Intro

02:48 - Investment Potential: Discussion about the potential for investors in the mentioned energy technology and the possibility of obtaining subsidies for base models.

07:20 - U.S. Strategy: Outlining the U.S. strategy to hinder Russian influence by obstructing pipelines to Western Europe and Asia, with concerns about shifts in alignment and potential exits from the petrodollar.

16:20 - Geopolitical Interconnectedness: Emphasis on understanding global strategies, like Alfred Mahan's sea power theory, and the impact of infrastructure on economic, diplomatic, and military power. Turkey's role in new pipeline developments is highlighted.

33:18 - U.S. Strategies based on Mahan: Discussion of U.S. strategies based on Alfred Mahan's theories, including efforts to control key areas and influence elections in Eastern Europe. Energy vulnerabilities of South Korea and Japan are noted.

40:29 - China's Silk Road Initiative: Explanation of China's strategy to create overland logistical supply routes, reducing vulnerability to U.S. naval interdiction. The distinction between the Silk Road and Belt and Road initiatives is emphasized.

49:25 - India's Strategic Importance: Highlighting India's strategic importance in providing a shorter overland trade route for Russia and China, fostering economic interdependency and technology exchange.

54:02 - Hamas Attack: Reporting on a Hamas attack on Israel, designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, prompting an IDF response.

01:00:09 - Middle East Dynamics: Discussion of geopolitical dynamics, the Sunni-Shia conflict, and the strategic importance of the Middle East, focusing on funds, oil, and implications of U.S. actions, especially in relation to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

01:22:02 - Complex Geopolitical Landscape: Exploration of a complex geopolitical landscape involving economic, energy, and political factors, with a focus on challenges and intersections between secular and religious strategies in the Middle East.

01:31:13 - Consultancy Business Plan: George McMillan expresses a desire to form a consultancy business focused on geopolitical risk assessment and analysis for oil and financial companies, emphasizing the lack of understanding about Abrahamic religions and grand strategies in government institutions.

01:33:06 - Integrating Disciplines: Emphasis on the importance of integrating disciplines, particularly in economics and geopolitics. Discussion of theoretical model-building and the need to discard outdated theories in favor of a Hume Smith model.

01:35:04 - Outro