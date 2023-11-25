ENB #159 Sean Strawbridge - What do you think about critical global energy security? U.S. Energy Exports can make the difference.

I have had the pleasure of interviewing and introducing Sean several times over the years, and he is a true energy leader on the front lines. With over 30 years in the Global Energy, Trade, and Transportation markets, he has undertaken a new challenge where the United States needs the talent to help keep our energy security at the forefront.

Our past podcasts were when he was at the Port of Corpus Christi and was at the helm of a fantastic team that had made the port one of the world's top 3 global energy export hubs.

In today's episode, Sean covers the global LNG trading market and the underserved interests of the United States. Sit back, get your popcorn, and enjoy listening to Sean.

Thanks, Sean, for your leadership and your time. - Stu

Connect and follow Sean on his LinkedIn Here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/seanstrawbridge/

00:00 - Intro

01:42 - Voyager Energy Partners aims to export American oil and gas, ensuring clean and safe practices.

05:37 - Voyager Energy Partners controls vessels for LNG, emphasizing accountability in trade agreements.

07:45 - Are you also looking at the short term and long term contracts?

10:47 - Emphasizes U.S. LNG export market growth and diversification in global energy portfolios.

13:30 - Discusses Japan's LNG use, vessel needs in hydrogen transport, and advocating for U.S. merchant marine.

16:35 - Highlights LNG's role in vessels, the need for a global fueling network, and defending LNG's environmental impact.

19:52 - Sean Strawbridge discusses the size of container ships and the need for infrastructure development.

23:01 - Sean Strawbridge discusses evolving shipping alternatives, infrastructure needs, and responsible hydrocarbon production.

28:34 - Outro

