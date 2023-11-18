ENB #155 Grace Stanke, Nuclear Engineer and Miss America - Our future is bright and powered with nuclear.

Don't kid your selves, there is no cleaner source for low-cost, low carbon, electricity than Nuclear. In our interview not only was it a fun talk about hope, it was about abundant energy and jobs for the next generation!

We covered everything from nuclear fusion, fission, renewable, and a positive look for a balanced energy grid going forward. Grace's journey is an excellent role model for everyone, and I even recommended her for Secretary of Energy! I would like to have a discussion with Grace and Meredith Angwin, author of "Shorting The Grid" to cover more grid-related topics. Grace and Meredith have the same passion for low-cost, clean energy and it shows.

Grace is a current student at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering. And is the current Miss America 2023, traveling the nation to promote her social impact initiative "Clean Energy, Cleaner Future" and discuss the misconceptions surrounding nuclear energy. As a former co-op in Constellations's Nuclear Fuels department, she gained work experience within core design and fuel enrichment.

Thank you Grace for stopping by the podcast, it was a blast! Stu

01:05 - How do we get the next generation of engineers? How do we get the next generation in there?

03:01 - So what's it like being the representative for Miss America?

04:45 - Now encouraging the next generation of engineers. What are you hearing from students out there?

06:54 - It was Colorado where a nuclear reactor is starting up, where you just saw that one. How was that experience?

08:32 - Grace Stanke appreciates the energy secretary position consideration but stresses the need for practical engineering experience before pursuing politics. She emphasizes the importance of politicians having relevant qualifications and field experience.

12:32 - Baseload power, comprising 70% of the grid, is vital for daily functions. Ensuring reliable power is crucial, as seen in the Texas freeze, where power outages had life-threatening consequences.

16:02 - Where do you see yourself going after the Miss America job that you have?

21:33 - Can you imagine having your own nuclear reactor? Having a basement.

23:08 - Her potential attendance at COP 28 in Dubai, expressing her interest in conversing with attendees, and highlighting the changing dynamics where big oil companies are shifting towards green initiatives,

27:09 - Are you interested in all forms of nuclear, whether it's uranium, normal fission, thorium, do you care? What is your passion there?

29:08 - What was the toughest question you had in the Miss America competition when they were the judges were asking you questions?

32:34 - What are your last thoughts as we're coming around the close here? Give us the world according to Grace.

