ENB #153 Live at the Permian International Oil Show with Larry Richards, President PBIOS

Energy Security is not just a buzzword, it is a way of life for many people. Everyone from the rig hands to the oil field workers, midstream, linemen, nuclear scientists, truck drivers and anyone working countless hours to keep our lights on.

Rey Trevino, Oil Exec at Pecos Operating, and podcast host of the Crude Truth, and I had the opportunity to visit with Larry Richards who is the President of the Permian International Oil Show. Man, I had an absolute blast and learned a lot about the history and the hard work it took to put on the festival. I could not call it a show as we had way too much fun podcasting live from the Air Compressor Solutions booth. A shout out to Brian Stubbs for hosting us and providing a great place for interviews! https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianstubbs/

You can reach out to Larry on his LinkedIn page HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larry-richards-91aa3643/

