ENB # 152 Tucker Perkins, CEO, Critical issues around low-cost reliable energy and solutions to a net zero goal

Energy poverty is a real thing. We have to look at solutions that take care of the environment while providing low-cost energy for humanity. I just had the opportunity to visit with leaders from Africa and the last mile.

00:00 - Intro

01:07 - How did you get your podcast started?

01:50 - Overview of Propane Council involvement, current activities, and priorities

04:46 - Importance of propane in the energy transformation, focusing on environmental benefits and global observations

09:58 - Urgency and challenges of global energy transition, emphasizing human impact and opportunities in Africa

16:26 - Critical role of propane in providing affordable and reliable energy, stressing the importance of education and changing perceptions

21:03 - Evolving landscape of renewable fuels, confidence in renewable propane and natural gas, and their contributions to sustainability

25:52 - Challenges of transitioning to electric trucks, advocating for propane in medium and heavy-duty vehicles, addressing issues of mineral resources and holistic energy security

31:43 - Discussion on challenges and misconceptions surrounding hydrogen, advocating for practical, immediate actions with propane

36:03 - Contact information for the speaker and podcast

38:35 - Outro

