#ENB 150 Irina Slav - Why is the Energy Transition dead? And at what Cost?
#ENB 150 Irina Slav - Why is the Energy Transition dead? And at what Cost?

Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Nov 12, 2023

Irina Slav, Energy Writer, is a great friend and inspiration to me on energy and writing. This podcast with Irina is no different; There is a significant movement in the global energy transition due to unsustainable renewable energy. The world cannot print money to go to war and support renewable energy.

Please listen and also follow Irina on her.substack at https://irinaslav.substack.com/

00:00 - Intro

02:03 - Irina Slav's background and writing for Oil Price since 2016.

03:08 - Discussion of economic challenges in the European Union due to the energy crisis, inflation, and rising interest rates, leading to insolvencies among German firms.

05:05 - Highlighting the concept of energy poverty affecting citizens in the EU, making it harder for people to heat their homes due to rising energy costs.

06:34 - Mentioning that Germany is not on track to achieve its energy transition goals by 2030.

09:13 - Discussing the global energy transition and its impact on various industries and individuals.

10:52 - Exploring the challenges and failures associated with electric vehicle (EV) adoption, such as issues with public charging infrastructure and increasing insurance costs for EV owners.

14:00 - Mentioning the possibility of more populist leaders coming into power as a response to challenges related to energy transitions.

14:52 - Highlighting Irina's Substack, where she shares her articles and insights on energy-related topics at IrinaSlav@Substack.com.

15:42: Outro

