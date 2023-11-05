ENB 148: Energy poverty, ecological devastation, and a path forward can only be fixed by sustainable Action. - Captian Kelly

There is no ESG without accountability, and energy poverty, hypocrisy, and pollution will continue without action. Which side will you be on?

Energy poverty is one of my biggest concerns, and my conversation with Captin Kelly is one of the most fun yet emotional I have had. We could have gone on for another hour with his wealth of experience, solutions, and working programs, but I had to stop.

Captain Kieran Kelly, Commissioner and CEO of the Ocean Integrity Group, is a fantastic resource of oceanic knowledge and has a mission to take that knowledge and turn it into action for humanity and our environment.

Please follow and support his movement on his LinkedIn HERE: Https://www.linkedin.com/in/captain-kieran-kelly-

00:00 - Introduction

01:06 - Explaining your current activities

02:53 - Strategies for combating poverty while cleaning the oceans

12:32 - Addressing the financial sustainability of ocean cleaning initiatives, including recycling efforts and their impact

14:09 - Captain Kieran Kelly discusses a partnership with a beer company aimed at removing plastic from the oceans

16:09 - Discusses concerns about wind energy, corruption in carbon offset industry, potential harm to marine life from offshore wind turbines, plastic pollution, and preserving marine ecosystems

26:53 - Questions the long-term sustainability of U.S. wind farms due to tax subsidies, carbon neutrality timelines, and maintenance costs

31:14 - Criticizes the misallocation of $3.9 billion earmarked for ocean plastic issues and the importance of addressing local waste management

33:32 - Highlights the overuse of climate change as an explanation for environmental problems and the importance of tackling local waste issues

38:52 - Addressing the needs and aspirations of the next generation

40:59 - Explaining the support received from hotels that back the Captain Kelly programs and their role in environmental preservation

41:58 - Discussing environmental and ethical concerns in the transition to sustainable practices, including child labor, pollution, and poverty in developing nations

49:31 - Informing how people can support and contact you for poverty elimination initiatives

51:35 - Outro

