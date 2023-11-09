Energy News Beat

ENB #148 Dan Gualitieri Talk about the "Shark Tank" opportunity to present to a board your oil and gas deal
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Nov 09, 2023

Do you have the desire to win? Can you evaluate an oil and gas deal? Do you want to get live feedback and the opportunity to win a huge industry trophy?

Dan Gualtieri has a huge opportunity next week SPE A&D workshop is coming up on 11/15 at 4 pm Petroleum Club in downtown Houston.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dagualtieri/

Judges

0:00 - Intro

01:45 - Details about the event, including its hands-on evaluation aspect and the opportunity to pitch evaluations to industry experts and the discussion about the "Who Will Take the Title" petroleum engineering event on November 15th at the Petroleum Club in Greater Houston.

4:26 - Information on how to register for the event or contact the organizers.

5:26 - Stuart Turley's invitation to judges and executives to participate in a post-event podcast about the winning deal evaluation, emphasizing the importance of understanding the audience's perspective when pitching ideas.

6:23 - Outro

