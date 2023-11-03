ENB #147 Dan Gualtieri, When energy security, and fiscal responsibility are concerned, tools are critical. How CEOs can save money and get investors.

Anyone who has listened to the Energy News Beat podcast for the last 3 years, knows that Michael and I have a passion for spreading the word about ending energy poverty. The only way to eliminate energy poverty is through low-cost, sustainable energy, with the least environmental impact.

In this episode, Dan Gualtieri, Executive Director Client Success at Inside Petroleum, Inc. and I cover a lot of critical issues in how oil and gas companies can keep their costs down, and even monitor their carbon footprint. You cannot fix what you don't know is broken and ComboCarbon is a great way to track to get a baseline and improvements.

The time that oil and gas companies can save with having the right tools is just money to the bottom line for investors.

On a personal note, I have had the opportunity to work with CEOs and get data to accounting and out to the investors with the help of ComboCurve's financial strength and modeling. Sandstone has not worked with ComboCurve but is gearing up to help get more reviews on that great topic.

The world is in a geopolitical nightmare, and we need our United States oil producers more now than at any time in history. Coupled with the financial markets, investors are moving to energy, specifically oil and gas investments.

Stay tuned for more updates on our extended series on oil and gas financial modeling and incorporating the ComboCarbon into the financial aspect.

Also, I would like to give a shout-out to John and the entire staff over at WellDatabase as a new sponsor to the podcast. We use their data for our well modeling and financial forecasting. They are critical in saving money when drilling. We are just getting rolling!

00:00 - Introduction

00:37 - Benefits of Combo Curve software for optimizing natural gas and oil prices

01:26 - Shared connection to Oklahoma State University and academic backgrounds

02:53 - Roles at Combo Curve

04:20 - Importance of conversational analytics in oil and gas industry amidst supply chain disruptions

09:13 - Combo Carbon and its significance in carbon capture and measurement

11:07 - The role of integrated data tools like Combo Curve in sustainable energy production

16:13 - Empowering reservoir engineers with Combo Curve for ESG modeling and sustainability

22:07 - Expansion plans for NPR operators like Exxon

24:25 - Importance of automated workflows and accurate data in asset evaluations

28:22 - Automation and data analysis in the M&A market

30:58 - Future plans for Combo Curve International

36:26 - Future plans for Dan Gualtieri

39:01 - Closing thoughts

40:23 - Outro

41:01 - RNCN Video