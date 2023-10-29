ENB #144 - The global grids are unstable, be prepaired with the worlds lightest wind turbine. We talk with KiteX from Norway.

KiteX is a manufacturer of the world's lightest wind turbines. With the global energy crisis looming, we all need to be prepared to take care of your families, whether a natural disaster or local unrest. I like the outdoors and being prepared for all types of storms, and KiteX fits that bill.

A little inside baseball; We were on the podcast, and Christoffer let me know he is in the same office building with Thomas Jam, CEO of Copenhagan Atomics. Thomas was on my podcast and that episode was fantastic. The thorium modular reactors are a true solution for energy, and it is extremely cool that they are in the same office building.

It you are an outdoor sports fan, are camping, or have a tiny home in the woods, take a look at the KiteX wind turbines. They work with the Jackery solar generator systems, and the sun does not always shine. I have 3 Jackery systems, and the wind turbines would already work with my infrastructure. So, when I asked about support, he had all of the right answers.

Check out the article on EnergyNewsBeat.co HERE:

Follow Christoffer Sigshoj on his LinkedIn HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christoffer-sigshoj/

Check out KiteX here: https://kitex.tech/

Other Great Resources from Sandstone Group

Real Estate Investor Pulse

1031 Exchange E-Book

​ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack