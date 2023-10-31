ENB #144 Africa's responce to the West's self serving fiscal and energy policies with the Secratary General of African Petroleum Producers Oranization (APPO)

This podcast and interview follow the African Energy Week interviews with Cyrus Brooks and Dr. Ibrahim, the Secretary-General for the African Petroleum Producers Organization. This single interview was critical when discussing the energy humanity aspect of energy poverty.

Cyrus Brooks, Author and Humanitarian at RBAC, and I had a podcast the day before we recorded this episode that had just been released, and we talked about many of these issues that he was seeing while he was in South Africa in the meetings.

Run of Show

01:09: Can you tell our listeners some of the main points that you're talking about at the African Energy Conference?

05:52: African reserves need to elevate all of that humanity out of energy poverty and get them to a quality of life.

07:10: What do you see for the role of of natural gas as a bit of a cleaner fuel for Africa's own use?

13:35: what happens at this conference because this story needs to get out because the energy hypocrisy around the world needs to be changed to humanity and get Africa first.

15:24: European Parliament wrote to the criticism of the ECA and Uganda's pipeline. They mentioned specifically they were concerned about Russia and China.

18:42: How do we get to that last mile but yet incorporate it into the natural gas and of the cities?

22:26: I think natural gas has it opens the way it seems to open the way to to better economics. And it also is is cleaner than many other other fuels.

25:50: If the West was greedy and they really wanted to sell more. You think that we would want to help you guys?

28:30: On your organization with the African Petroleum Producers Organization. What is your goal?

Please follow Cyrus Brooks at his LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cyrus-brooks-03274713/

and the African Petroleum Producers Organization https://www.linkedin.com/company/african-petroleum-producers%E2%80%99-oganization/

